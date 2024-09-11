AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.06.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

T stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.