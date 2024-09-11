AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Insider Daniel Crowley Purchases 352,407 Shares

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley purchased 352,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,287.96 ($106,191.98).

Daniel Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Daniel Crowley purchased 191,077 shares of AVADA Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,092.35 ($70,061.57).

AVADA Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82.

AVADA Group Company Profile

AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.

