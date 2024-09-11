Avalanche Hits 1-Day Volume of $240.99 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and $240.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $23.44 or 0.00040844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 445,323,976 coins and its circulating supply is 405,320,876 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

