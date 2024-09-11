Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Lifted by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,993 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Avery Dennison worth $52,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.0 %

AVY stock opened at $219.49 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

