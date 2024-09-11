AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.57. Approximately 114,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 204,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $246.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 118.27% and a negative net margin of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AVITA Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

