Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up 0.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $359.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.12 and a 12 month high of $378.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,103,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,643 shares of company stock valued at $113,637,859 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.15.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

