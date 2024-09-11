Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.13

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 1481896 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Get Azul alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AZUL

Azul Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the second quarter worth $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Azul by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.