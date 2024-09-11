B. Riley Weighs in on Byrna Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

BYRN opened at $14.51 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.54 million, a PE ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,093,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,942 shares of company stock valued at $636,627. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

