Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 20,313 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $69,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $397.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $409.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.43. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.