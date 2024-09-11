Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $23.67 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.68% of Perrigo worth $23,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Perrigo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PRGO opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

