Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,181,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,064 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 2.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.30% of Eaton worth $370,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 40.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 49.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,650,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average of $311.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.