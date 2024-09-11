Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.38% of Terreno Realty worth $21,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

