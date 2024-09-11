Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,848 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amgen worth $179,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

