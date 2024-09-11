Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.75

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank Hapoalim B.M.
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.