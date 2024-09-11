Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.75

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.4711 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

