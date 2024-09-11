Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.08. 7,855,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 39,223,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $68,114,452.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,175,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,076,699,933.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,031,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $326,566,441.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 874,692,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,564,987,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

The company has a market cap of $295.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

