Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.06

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

