Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Bank OZK worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,394,000 after acquiring an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after buying an additional 300,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after buying an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,293,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OZK opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.