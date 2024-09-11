BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 142,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 797,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKU
Insider Transactions at BankUnited
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
BankUnited Trading Down 2.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
BankUnited Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.