BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BankUnited traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 142,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 797,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upped their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKU

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.