Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 2650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Banxa Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The firm has a market cap of C$15.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61.
About Banxa
Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
