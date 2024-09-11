BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.31

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $212.31 and last traded at $211.16, with a volume of 76525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.81.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE
BeiGene Stock Performance
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.64) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at BeiGene
In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $139,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,210 shares of company stock worth $2,269,721 in the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BeiGene
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.