Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 81 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock valued at $604,721,602. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $830.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

