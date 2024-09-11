Biltmore Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.09 and its 200-day moving average is $343.78.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

