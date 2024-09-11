Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $693,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day moving average is $270.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.