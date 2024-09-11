Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.31.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

