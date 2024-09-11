Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.95.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.28.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

