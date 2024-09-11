Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

