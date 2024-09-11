Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $543.22 million, a P/E ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIOX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

