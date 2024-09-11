Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.54 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.54 million and $1,683.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00072464 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.64 or 0.39981219 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

