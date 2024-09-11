BitcoinBR Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. BitcoinBR has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

