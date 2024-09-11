BiVictriX Therapeutics (LON:BVX) Shares Up 9.3%

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc (LON:BVX – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 1,438,593 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,421% from the average session volume of 94,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.32 ($0.10).

BiVictriX Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of £8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -250.00 and a beta of -0.73.

Insider Activity

In other BiVictriX Therapeutics news, insider Robert Edward Hawkins purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,400 ($1,830.78). Insiders own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

BiVictriX Therapeutics Company Profile

BiVictriX Therapeutics Plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United Kingdom. The company develops Bi-Cygni therapeutics, which are selective for cancer types. Its lead program is BVX001, focuses on acute myeloid leukaemia, as well as develops BVX002 and BVX003 for various blood cancers and solid tumours.

