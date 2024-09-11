BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $883.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $812.86.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.47.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

