BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.26

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 57414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

