BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.26

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 57414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.
BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What is a Special Dividend?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.