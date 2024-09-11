Blast Price Hits $0.0089 (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Blast has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blast token can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Blast has a market capitalization of $176.91 million and approximately $31.49 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blast alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Blast

Blast’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,930,779,824 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,895,443,123.28767 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00838301 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $31,081,816.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.