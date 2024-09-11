Blue Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $328.93 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

