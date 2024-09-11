Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 1,252 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

TSM opened at $162.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

