Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,564 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 5.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.