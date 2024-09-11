Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.00

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$88.00 and last traded at C$88.00, with a volume of 46072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$86.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.90.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$79.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.