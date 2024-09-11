Boot Barn’s (BOOT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.31. The stock had a trading volume of 38,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,465. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $162.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

