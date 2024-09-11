Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

