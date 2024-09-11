Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.64.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Brady by 1,107.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

