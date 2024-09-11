Brasada Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EQT by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,658,000 after purchasing an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 77,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.35.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

