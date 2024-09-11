Brasada Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Booking Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,834.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,770.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,701.12. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

