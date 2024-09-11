Brasada Capital Management LP Has $1.35 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

