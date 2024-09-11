Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 6,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

