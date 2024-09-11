Brian G. Robins Sells 16,668 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,350.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GitLab Price Performance
Shares of GTLB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.56. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.44.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.
View Our Latest Analysis on GTLB
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.