Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE BMY opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

