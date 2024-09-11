British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,979.00

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,979 ($38.96) and last traded at GBX 2,959 ($38.69), with a volume of 3235383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,973 ($38.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($52.31) to GBX 3,450 ($45.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.75 billion, a PE ratio of -475.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,708.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,498.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 58.88 ($0.77) dividend. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,794.21%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

