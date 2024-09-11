Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Boosted by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 57.9% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $689.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $185.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

