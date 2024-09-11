Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,102,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $214.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.61%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 67,267 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,852 shares of company stock worth $24,370,893. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

