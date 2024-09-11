Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $141.60

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agilent Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $138.04 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.